Mid-Day Update: Stocks Falling, Here's What You Need To Know

Vince Veneziani

Indices:

  • DJIA: Down 13 points to 10,991.
  • NASDAQ: Down 3 points to 2454.
  • S&P 500: Down 4 points to 1192.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

  • DeVry Inc (DV): $70.57 / +8.47%
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT): $13.45 / +3.78%
  • Fastenal Co (FAST): $53.85 / +3.76%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

  • Avon Products Inc (AVP): $32.10 / -7.65%
  • Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.64 / -6.47%
  • KeyCorp (KEY): $7.99 / -4.20%

Commodities:

  • Oil: Down 1.9% or $1.64 to $82.70 a barrel.
  • Gold: Down 1.3% or $15.20 to $1147 an ounce.
  • Silver: Down 2.3% or $0.43 to $17.98 an ounce.

Futures:

  • Generally in the red across the board; metals and crude falling fast.
  • Soybean meal, cotton, sugar, and wheat are showing solid gains.
  • Natural gas futures slightly up.

Now here are the stories you need to know:

  • Be sure to check out our interview with famed short-seller Jim Chanos.
  • Former Washington Mutual CEO Kerry Killinger blames regulators for his bank’s failure according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • One banker is trapped in a mental hospital because police mistook him for a crazy man.
  • Ambac and the Circle of Life as told by Fund My Mutual Fund.
  • Bloomberg reports that the IMF is seeking ways to regulate via capital surcharges on banks. 

 

