Mid-Day Update: Stocks Falling, Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:
- DJIA: Down 13 points to 10,991.
- NASDAQ: Down 3 points to 2454.
- S&P 500: Down 4 points to 1192.
Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:
- DeVry Inc (DV): $70.57 / +8.47%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT): $13.45 / +3.78%
- Fastenal Co (FAST): $53.85 / +3.76%
Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:
- Avon Products Inc (AVP): $32.10 / -7.65%
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.64 / -6.47%
- KeyCorp (KEY): $7.99 / -4.20%
Commodities:
- Oil: Down 1.9% or $1.64 to $82.70 a barrel.
- Gold: Down 1.3% or $15.20 to $1147 an ounce.
- Silver: Down 2.3% or $0.43 to $17.98 an ounce.
Futures:
- Generally in the red across the board; metals and crude falling fast.
- Soybean meal, cotton, sugar, and wheat are showing solid gains.
- Natural gas futures slightly up.
Now here are the stories you need to know:
- Be sure to check out our interview with famed short-seller Jim Chanos.
- Former Washington Mutual CEO Kerry Killinger blames regulators for his bank’s failure according to the Wall Street Journal.
- One banker is trapped in a mental hospital because police mistook him for a crazy man.
- Ambac and the Circle of Life as told by Fund My Mutual Fund.
- Bloomberg reports that the IMF is seeking ways to regulate via capital surcharges on banks.
Photo: FinViz
