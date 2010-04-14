Mid-Day Update: Stocks Falling, Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:



DJIA: Down 13 points to 10,991.

NASDAQ: Down 3 points to 2454.

S&P 500: Down 4 points to 1192.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

DeVry Inc (DV): $70.57 / +8.47%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT): $13.45 / +3.78%

Fastenal Co (FAST): $53.85 / +3.76%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

Avon Products Inc (AVP): $32.10 / -7.65%

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.64 / -6.47%

KeyCorp (KEY): $7.99 / -4.20%

Commodities:

Oil: Down 1.9% or $1.64 to $82.70 a barrel.

Gold: Down 1.3% or $15.20 to $1147 an ounce.

Silver: Down 2.3% or $0.43 to $17.98 an ounce.

Futures:

Generally in the red across the board; metals and crude falling fast.

Soybean meal, cotton, sugar, and wheat are showing solid gains.

Natural gas futures slightly up.

Now here are the stories you need to know:

Be sure to check out our interview with famed short-seller Jim Chanos.

Former Washington Mutual CEO Kerry Killinger blames regulators for his bank’s failure according to the Wall Street Journal.

One banker is trapped in a mental hospital because police mistook him for a crazy man.

Ambac and the Circle of Life as told by Fund My Mutual Fund.

Bloomberg reports that the IMF is seeking ways to regulate via capital surcharges on banks.

Photo: FinViz

