Mid-Day Update: Gunmakers Buck Horrible Market

The market rally is slamming into a brick wall, and you know it’s really bad when GM is a top performer in the Dow. At the moment, all of the major indices are down over 5%, but that masks some really horrible moves in the financials, as all of the big ones are down double digits.



Among the companies trading up today: Gunmakers Sturm Ruger (RGR) and Smith & Wesson (SWHC). Maybe it’s optimism over the sales tax holiday on guns in South Carolina that started after Thanksgiving. Freedom baby!

Use the comments as an open thread to discuss whatever you’re seeing out there.

