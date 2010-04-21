Mid-Day Update: Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:



DJIA: Up 35 points to 11,126.

NASDAQ: Up 14 points to 2494.

S&P 500: Up 8 points to 1206.



Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG): $$35.45 / +8.18%

Marshall & Iisley Corp (MI): $9.07 / +7.85%

Snap-on Inc (SNA): $48.27 / +7.75%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS): $54.94 / -5.88%

AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS): $19.63 / -5.76%

State Street Corp (STT): $44.91 / -4.95%

Commodities:

Oil: Up 2.1% or $1.73 to $83.18 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.3% or $3.80 to $1139.60 an ounce.

Silver: Up 0.9% or $0.17 to $17.90 an ounce.

Futures:

Mostly solid gains across the board.

Oil up, natural gas down.

Softs, Grains showing strong performance, especially OJ, cocoa, and cotton.

Now here are the stories you need to know:

Markets have turned on Goldman Sachs above estimate earnings the morning, with demand for risky assets rising as a result. The market has largely closed the gap made after the announcement of the SEC’s fraud charges against Goldman Sachs.

Europe’s volcanic ash crisis may be showing signs of a slowdown, with flights resuming in Germany and France. The threat of a second ash cloud continues to loom, though some experts see the ash portion of the eruption over, and lava its future. Oil prices have rebounded slightly on the flight resumptions.

UK and Irish airlines continue to lose money on the lack of flights, with Aer Lingus the latest to announce losses, thus far at 20 million euros ($27 million).

The IMF has blasted out another warning this morning, this time on the sovereign debt issue, saying that developed countries have post World War II like debt levels without the war.

Apple reports after the close today, as analysts are projecting rising sales for the company’s iPhone model, and impressive results for the first quarter of the iPad. The company is likely to show strong earnings, but not anything massive.

All prices are posted as of 12:00 EST.

