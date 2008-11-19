Mid-Day: Stocks Actually Up

Maybe it’s the stirring performance of our financial officials in front of Congress, or perhaps it’s just an imbalance between buyers and sellers (our favourite explanation), but stocks are actually up today, after starting the day out pretty ugly. This morning’s good HP numbers might have had something to do with the optimism, though the NASDAQ is actually the big laggard, so it hasn’t got people too excited about tech. The DOW is currently up about 2 per cent.



