Markets A Snooze After Last Week's Violence

The market is a bit stagnant today, with the Dow constantly hovering at break even and the NASDAQ and S&P 500 up a few points.

Commodities continue to perform well, with gold up nearly $19 to $1071.60 an ounce. Silver is currently up $0.30 an ounce.

Crude also has climbed, up $0.85 to $72.04 a barrel.



Futures, as shown below, are doing well across the board.

