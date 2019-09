The Dow is still down by about 40 points currently, hovering at the 10,100 level, but the NASDAQ has flipped, now up 2 points to 2179. The S&P 500 is down 2 points to 1075.

Commodities are way down. Oil is down 2.3% to $73.57 a barrel.

Gold is down $4.80 to $1089 an ounce and silver is down $0.17 to $15.43 an ounce.



