Mid-Day Markets: Equities Give Up Some Gains, Commodities Climb

Equities started off with a bang today with the DJIA soaring another hundred-some-odd points. Then around 10:45am, the market pivoted and is now giving up a little.

Currently, the Dow is at 9988 and drifting. The NASDAQ is up 7.75 to 2133.

The dollar is weakening and in turn, commodities are climbing. Oil is now $72.78 a barrel, up $0.90.

Gold is doing well, up $7.20 to $1073 an ounce. Silver is up $0.20 to $15.29 an ounce.

Lastly, futures are up across the board thanks to the weakening dollar. Only natural gas is taking a hit, down 2.7% to $5.2760.



