The Market Is Getting Ugly, And Gold Is Getting Hammered

UPDATE:Dow now off 170!
EARLIER:
Getting hairy!
Dow off 94
S&P off about 1%
Gold is going down over 1%
What’s not helping markets?
- Bad Philly Fed number.
- Goldman short call
- Goldman implication that the Fed is done easing.
- Chatter about a Moody’s downgrade of world banks.
- A game of chicken between Greece and Europe that’s just now heating up.
For the nut of Goldman’s short call, see here >
And here’s a chart of gold.
