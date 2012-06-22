The Market Is Getting Ugly, And Gold Is Getting Hammered

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:Dow now off 170!



EARLIER:

Getting hairy!

Dow off 94

S&P off about 1%

Gold is going down over 1%

What’s not helping markets?

Bad Philly Fed number.

Goldman short call

Goldman implication that the Fed is done easing.

Chatter about a Moody’s downgrade of world banks.

A game of chicken between Greece and Europe that’s just now heating up.

For the nut of Goldman’s short call, see here >

And here’s a chart of gold.

