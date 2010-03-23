Stocks Higher, Here Are The Biggest Movers

Stocks were jumpy at first as the Futures market pegged losses for the Dow and S&P this morning but they’ve since rebounded and are posting truly solid gains.

Dow: Currently up 59 points to 10,801.

NASDAQ: Up 23 points to 2398.

S&P 500: Up 6 points to 1166.

Gold has dropped to under $1100 an ounce as it rests at $1097.80, down $9.80. Silver is down $0.16 to $16.88 an ounce.

Oil is cruising along, up $0.62 to $81.30 a barrel.

And of course, here’s the biggest gainers and losers in the S&P 500:



Gainers:

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC): $6.29 / +9.39%

Western Digital Corp (WDC): $40.42 / +5.98%

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN): $75.85 / +5.71%

SanDisk Corp (SNDK): $33.70 / +4.49%

Office Depot Inc (ODP): $8.08 / +4.12%

Losers:

American International Group Inc (AIG): $33.26 / -4.43%

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK): $23.34 / -3.59%

First Solar Inc (FSLR): $109.28 / -3.55%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (FHN): $1.53 / -2.71%

First Horizon National Corp (FHN): $14.06 / -2.63%

