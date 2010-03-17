Mid-Day Market Recap: Stocks Up, Volume Light As Traders Await Fed Announcements

Stocks are performing well today, with the Dow up 25 points to 10,667. Perhaps we should be asking ourselves if the we’ll hit Dow 11,000 2.0?

The NASDAQ Composite is up 11 points to 2373 and the S&P 500 is up 5 points to 1155.

Meanwhile, commodities are soaring on the weaker dollar with oil up 2.4% or $1.94 to $81.74 a barrel.

Gold is up $19.60 or 1.7% to $1125 an ounce while silver is killing it, up 2% or $0.34 to $17.45 an ounce.

Futures are green across the board with only nat gas and sugar falling downward.



Photo: FinViz

