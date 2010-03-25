Mid-Day Market Recap: Stock And Commodities Down, But Trying To Recover

Scoreboard:



The Dow is down 16 points to 10,871. The NASDAQ is down 10 points to 2405 and the S&P 500 is down only 2 points to 1171.

That could have been a lot worse, given the early action and the surging dollar.

Meanwhile, oil is falling hard, down 1.5% to $80.68 a barrel. Gold is down 1.1% to $1091.30 and silver is down 1.9% to $16.71. Commodities are taking a big hit from the stronger US Dollar.

Photo: FinViz

