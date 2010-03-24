Mid-Day Market Recap: Indices Hold Their Gains While Commodities Climb

The Dow is currently up 40 points to 10,825. Clearly an 11,000 DJIA is in investor’s sights.

The NASDAQ Composite Index is currently right at 2400, up 4.5 points. The S&P 500 is struggling to hold its gains and is currently at 1167.

Crude oil is up $0.09 at $81.69 a barrel.

Gold is back above the $1100 an ounce mark, currently at $1105 an ounce, up $5.50. Silver is up $0.14 to $17.08 an ounce.

Stock futures remain flat. Metals are posting minimal gains while meats are falling downward. Softs are mixed, with OJ and sugar down and cocoa and coffee up. Grains see corn and oats falling and soybeans rising.



Photo: FinViz

