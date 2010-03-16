Mid-Day Market Recap: Equities Fall Harder After Dodd's Speech

Financial reform is not a good way to start off a Monday apparently.

The Dow is down 36 points to 10,587, the NASDAQ is down 19 points to 2348, and the S&P is down 6 points to 1143.

And bears are also out in full force in the commodities game. Oil has tanked, falling below $80 a barrel to $79.76, down 1.8%.

Gold is up $4.40 to $1106.10 an ounce. Silver is up $0.07 to $17.12 an ounce.



Photo: FinViz

