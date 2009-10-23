The Market Recovers After Yesterday's Dick Bove Smackdown

Already the markets are recovering from yesterday’s Dick Bove-imposed smackdown. The Dow is above 10,000 again and the S&P hasn’t lost out yet. Sadly, the NASDAQ is currently down about 9 points.

Who says print is dead? Shares of The New York Times Co. (NYT) are up over 16%.

Semiconductors and networking equipment manufacturers are down as a whole, with Phoenix Technologies Ltd. (PTEC) shares plummeting from a high of $3.22 down to $2.50 and Westell Technologies (WSTL) is down nearly 22%.



