Mid-day: Markets Still Up, Oil Still On Fire

Equities continue to rise, with the Dow up 85 points to 10,270. The NASDAQ is up 13 points and the S&P 500 has hit the magic 1100 level, up 11 points.

Commodities continue to perform well, as Mr. Gartman previously noted today.

Oil is up $2.30 to $76.72 a barrel. Natural gas futures are also on the rise, up nearly 1% at $5.4940.

Gold is performing well, currently up $13 to $1118. Silver is break even with no gain or loss currently. Copper futures have fallen slightly.

The sweet stuff, cocoa and sugar, are both down a little less than 1% each; the rest of the futures market is positive.



