Mid-Day Update: Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:
* DJIA: Flat at 11,134.
* NASDAQ: Down 5 points to 2513.
* S&P 500: Down 1 point to 1207.
Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:
* Western Digital Corp (WDC): $44.19 / +8.63%
* Xerox Corp (XRX): $11.30 / +8.13%
* Dover Corp (DOV): $55.97 / +7.40%
Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:
* Devry Inc (DV): $68.56 / -7.66%
* King Pharmaceuticals Inc (KG): $10.55 / -4.95%
* Rockwell Collins Inc (COL): $65.11 / -4.02%
Commodities:
* Oil: Up 0.97% or $0.81 to $84.51 a barrel.
* Gold: Up 1.11% or $12.70 to $1155.60 an ounce.
* Silver: Up 1% or $0.18 to $18.22 an ounce.
Futures:
* Mixed, with grains taking a hit along with orange juice, lumber, and sugar.
* Energy up; natural gas up 1.1% to 4.1730.
* Corn down 2% and wheat falling 1.3%.
Now here are the stories you need to know:
- Greece has turned to the IMF and EU, activating their support mechanism for the debt troubled state. The action is reassuring markets that Greece has a backstop, and may not default on its debt.
- Attacks in Baghdad today have killed at least 58 people with over twice as many injured. The attacks are likely a retaliation against the Iraqi government killing several Al-Qaeda chiefs.
- The SEC’s case against Goldman Sachs was further diminished today, as it was revealed that the marketing documents from the German bank involved in the deal suggest the firm had a complete grasp if the deal they were investing in.
- New home sales skyrocketed in March, reaching five year highs. Homebuilders are having a good day as a result, with the industry ETF (XHB) up nearly 1.5%.
- Xerox has been a performer today, jumping around 8% on higher than expected profits.
All prices as of 12:00 PM EST
