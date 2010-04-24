Mid-Day Update: Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:

* DJIA: Flat at 11,134.

* NASDAQ: Down 5 points to 2513.

* S&P 500: Down 1 point to 1207.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

* Western Digital Corp (WDC): $44.19 / +8.63%

* Xerox Corp (XRX): $11.30 / +8.13%

* Dover Corp (DOV): $55.97 / +7.40%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

* Devry Inc (DV): $68.56 / -7.66%

* King Pharmaceuticals Inc (KG): $10.55 / -4.95%

* Rockwell Collins Inc (COL): $65.11 / -4.02%

Commodities:

* Oil: Up 0.97% or $0.81 to $84.51 a barrel.

* Gold: Up 1.11% or $12.70 to $1155.60 an ounce.

* Silver: Up 1% or $0.18 to $18.22 an ounce.

Futures:

* Mixed, with grains taking a hit along with orange juice, lumber, and sugar.

* Energy up; natural gas up 1.1% to 4.1730.

* Corn down 2% and wheat falling 1.3%.

Now here are the stories you need to know:



Greece has turned to the IMF and EU, activating their support mechanism for the debt troubled state. The action is reassuring markets that Greece has a backstop, and may not default on its debt.

Attacks in Baghdad today have killed at least 58 people with over twice as many injured. The attacks are likely a retaliation against the Iraqi government killing several Al-Qaeda chiefs.

The SEC’s case against Goldman Sachs was further diminished today, as it was revealed that the marketing documents from the German bank involved in the deal suggest the firm had a complete grasp if the deal they were investing in.

New home sales skyrocketed in March, reaching five year highs. Homebuilders are having a good day as a result, with the industry ETF (XHB) up nearly 1.5%.

Xerox has been a performer today, jumping around 8% on higher than expected profits.

All prices as of 12:00 PM EST

