The most elegant mid-century modern homes you can buy for under $1 million

Courtesy of Lee McKnight/Hasson Company Realtors Mid-century modern architecture and design may hail from a bygone era, but it’s here to stay.

Thanks to the lasting pop culture effect of “Mad Men,” mid-century modern homes are having a moment.

Typically built between 1945 and the mid ’70s, these homes are characterised by their sharp geometric lines, oversize glass windows and sliding doors, spacious floor plans, and unity with nature. Architect Frank Llyod Wright heavily influenced the genre with his prairie-style homes.

The mid-century modern aesthete, with its large living spaces inside and out, complemented the post-World War II lifestyle, which focused on spending time at home with family.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at five mid-century modern homes you can buy for under $US1 million.

