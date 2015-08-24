The most elegant mid-century modern homes you can buy for under $1 million

Brittany Fowler
6107 NE 52nd AvenueCourtesy of Lee McKnight/Hasson Company RealtorsMid-century modern architecture and design may hail from a bygone era, but it’s here to stay.

Thanks to the lasting pop culture effect of “Mad Men,” mid-century modern homes are having a moment.

Typically built between 1945 and the mid ’70s, these homes are characterised by their sharp geometric lines, oversize glass windows and sliding doors, spacious floor plans, and unity with nature. Architect Frank Llyod Wright heavily influenced the genre with his prairie-style homes.

The mid-century modern aesthete, with its large living spaces inside and out, complemented the post-World War II lifestyle, which focused on spending time at home with family.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at five mid-century modern homes you can buy for under $US1 million.

Built in 1959, 407 E. Aepli Drive in Tempe, Arizona is on the market for $450,000.

The 2,323-square-foot home boasts spacious living areas and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which are typical of mid-century modern homes.

Open birch wood cabinets splashed with colour give the kitchen a contemporary feel.

The roofed porch in the backyard is perfect for entertaining and complies with the era's social lifestyle.

Straight out of 1958, 6706 N.E. 32nd Place is a contemporary mid-century modern ranch in Portland, Oregon made from natural materials. It's listed for $449,900.

Again, the outdoor living space is ample, with plenty of greenery and attention to landscaping.

The three-bedroom home includes original fixtures and a potential fourth room or den in the basement, which is where the second fireplace hides.

This colourful office space is certainly emblematic of the era, but it also has a slight Scandinavian vibe.

Also in Portland, 6107 N.E. 52nd Avenue is listed for $585,000. Built in 1949, its boxy, single-story design screams mid-century.

A floor-to-ceiling glass window juxtaposes nature with an urban brick accent wall. The large windows are especially of note: most homes built prior to the mid-'40s had windows that were too high for children to see out of.

The modern chef's kitchen flooded with natural light has multiple seating areas that promote family dining.

Integration with nature is the name of the game at 116 Eastwoods Road in Pound Ridge, New York, which sits on five lush acres and is listed for $899,000.

Black slate floors and Cypress tongue and groove paneling were a common combo in the '50s.

Partial walls were also prevalent in mid-century homes. Here we see curtains that can section off the dining area from the living room.

Some might say this is too much brown for one room -- but that was the '50s and '60s, man.

Similar to the previous home, 495 Longview Road in South Orange, New Jersey also blends into its surroundings, but with a more organic design.

Listed for $ 935,000, architect Milton Klein designed the home in 1967. It welcomes nature with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows on its second story.

A sunken bathtub in one of the master suite bathrooms reflects the change in elevation common in mid-century homes.

The master suite has its own wing and includes a walk-out patio with views of the sunset.

With an elevated, wrap-around porch and views of the Manhattan skyline, this home is the epitome of the mid-century modern aesthete.

