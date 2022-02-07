How to microwave sweet potatoes for a healthy side dish in no time

- Whole sweet potatoes cook in just 6 to 8 minutes in the microwave.
- Always prick sweet potatoes with a fork before cooking to allow steam to escape.
- Microwaved sweet potatoes can be served as a side dish, mashed, or used in baking.
- Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.
Whether you’re planning to serve sweet potatoes as a side dish or use mashed sweet potato to add body to soup or baked goods, the bright orange vegetable needs to be cooked until tender. The oven is a popular method, but sweet potatoes can take up to an hour to cook this way.
A quick and easy option is the microwave. There are several benefits of microwaving a sweet potato:
- Shorter cook time: “Because microwaves cook the food itself rather than heating up the air around the food, cooking something in the microwave typically cuts out around 50 to 75% of the cook time [when compared to other methods],” says Steph Chen, founder and CEO of Anyday, a microwave cookware company. A sweet potato cooks in the microwave in just 6 to 8 minutes as opposed to 40 minutes to an hour in the oven.
- Energy-efficient: The short cook time means less energy is used, especially since the microwave won’t heat up your kitchen like an oven will. This makes it an especially good option in the summertime.
- Nutrition: “Microwaving retains more nutrients in food than any other cooking method. This is because it cooks faster [and] uses lower heat,” says Chen. This makes it a nutritious option for cooking sweet potatoes than baking, steaming, or boiling.
- Moist results: “The microwave acts like a super-fast steamer, resulting in an incredibly fluffy and spoonable sweet potato,” says Chen. If you like sweet potatoes moist and creamy, then use the microwave.
How to use microwaved sweet potatoes
“There are a million things you can do with microwaved sweet potatoes,” says Chen. Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Loaded: Split open a whole, microwaved sweet potato. Season with salt and pepper and top with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, and chives.
- Sesame: Roughly chop a cooked sweet potato and toss with a tablespoon each of tahini and sesame seeds.
- Coconut mash: Mash cooked sweet potatoes with enough coconut milk to make a creamy mixture and a teaspoon of coconut oil per potato.
- Brown sugar cinnamon mash: Mash cooked sweet potatoes and mix with 1 to 2 teaspoons of brown sugar and a half teaspoon of cinnamon per potato. Top with toasted pecans.
- Soup: Peel and mash cooked sweet potatoes and purée with a cup of broth and aromatics like sautéed onions and garlic to make a soup. Add spices like curry powder or dried thyme.
- Baking: Peel and mash sweet potatoes and use the mash to make sweet potato pie, bread, muffins, cupcakes, and more.
Insider’s takeaway
If you need to cook a sweet potato fast, the microwave is the best option. Prick the outside with a fork before cooking and either place in a lidded container or wrap in a moist paper towel. The sweet potato is done when you can easily pierce it with a fork. Serve loaded with toppings, mashed as a side dish, or used to make baked goods.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Why vodka’s neutral flavor and color matter more than what it’s made from