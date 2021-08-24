MicroStrategy now holds $2.9 billion in bitcoin after buying an additional 3,907 coins in the 3rd quarter

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MicroStrategy bought an additional 3,907 bitcoins for roughly $US177 ($AU246) million between July 1 and August 23.

The purchase brings the company’s total holdings to 108,992 coins that were acquired at $US2.918 billion.

Shares of MicroStrategy fell 2.8% after the opening bell.

MicroStrategy said on Tuesday that it purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins for roughly $US177 ($AU246).0 million between July 1 and August 23.

Each bitcoin was purchased at an average price of $US45,294 ($AU62,834), roughly 7% lower than current levels, but higher than the 50-day moving average of $US37,849 ($AU52,506).

The purchase brings Michael Saylor’s company’s total holdings of bitcoin to 108,992 coins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $US2.918 billion and an average price of $US26,769 ($AU37,135) per bitcoin.

Saylor is one of the most vocal bitcoin bulls in the crypto industry and has previously said he influenced Tesla to invest $US1.5 ($AU2) billion in the digital currency.

MicroStrategy’s latest bitcoin purchase is smaller than it’s June buy, when it spent roughly $US489 ($AU678) million to purchase an additional 13,005 bitcoin.

Bitcoin traded around $US48,971 ($AU67,935) per coin Tuesday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is up nearly 5% over the last seven days and topped $US50,000 ($AU69,363) for the first time since mid-May earlier this week.

