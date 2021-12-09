MicroStrategy took advantage of the crypto sell-off to add 1,434 bitcoin to its stash in the last week

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MicroStrategy acquired 1,434 bitcoins between November 29 and December 8. at an average price of about $US57,477 ($AU80,441).

The company now holds a total of 122,478 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of about $US29,861 ($AU41,792).

CEO Michael Saylor continues to build his reputation as a bitcoin bull.

MicroStrategy bought the bitcoin dip.

The business intelligence company said it purchased 1,434 bitcoins for about $US82.4 ($AU115) million between November 29 and December 8. The average price was approximately $US57,477 ($AU80,441), for a total of about $US82.4 ($AU115) million. Part of that purchase came during a brutal sell-off on December 4, when the price of bitcoin plunged more than 20%. Prices have risen since, but are still far off of their most recent highs of about $US69,000 ($AU96,568).

The company said it now holds a total of 122,478 bitcoins purchased at an average price of about $US29,861 ($AU41,792) per bitcoin. At a current price of about $US49,000 ($AU68,577), MicroStrategy’s investment is worth about $US6 ($AU8) billion.

CEO Michael Saylor, who famously lost $US6 ($AU8) billion in a single day during the dot-com bubble, has emerged as a crypto icon and leader in the digital asset space.

“We will continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital to execute on our bitcoin strategy,” said Saylor.