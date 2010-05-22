Microsoft's Product Visionary J Allard Has Gone Missing!

J Allard and Bill Gates

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft’s top product visionary, J Allard, has gone missing, Mary Jo Foley at ZD Net reports.According to Mary Jo’s sources at the company, J is on a sabbatical and he is unlikely to return to the company.



Mary Jo thinks J is leaving because because his latest project, the Courier tablet, was axed. Courier was a two-screened folding device that looked cool in leaked promotional materials.

If Microsoft loses J, it loses an important executive. He was the driving force behind the Xbox and the Zune. A 2006 BusinessWeek article described him as “the soul of a new Microsoft.”

Heck, he has a shaved head and his first name is “J” with no period! (His official title is Chief Experience officer and CTO of Entertainment and Devices division.)

Where will J end up if actual leaves Microsoft? John Gruber at Daring Fireball speculates that J ends up at Google. That sounds like a good bet.

