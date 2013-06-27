Now Microsoft Has A Pandora-Killer, Too

Apple unveiled its supposed Pandora killer with the launch of iTunes Radio earlier this month.



Now Microsoft is rolling out its own Internet radio service.

As part of Windows 8.1, Microsoft’s newest desktop operating system, Xbox Music will get an update that lets users to create stations based on an artist or genre of music.

It’s very similar to Pandora, but there doesn’t seem to be a way to vote songs up or down to teach the service what you like and dislike.

The radio functionality will be available to everyone, even those without a subscription to Xbox Music. That just means you’ll have to listen endure ads every now and then.

Microsoft is hosting a big event in San Francisco right now. Head on over to our live blog for updates.

