Microsoft Has Sold 24 Million Kinect Sensors

When Microsoft first launched Xbox it was considered an epic failure that cost the company billions of dollars.Yesterday, Microsoft execs released a bunch of stats on just how big a business Xbox has become.



“Microsoft lost $6 billion to $10 billion on Xbox,” former Microsoft executive Joachim Kempin recently told ReadWrite’s Dan Lyons, who still considers it a “crummy” product and a distraction for Microsoft.

You be the judge: As of its last quarter, year-over-year sales of the Entertainment and Devices Division were down 11%. That’s the unit responsible for Xbox. The company sold 5.9M consoles, down 28% from the year-ago quarter when the company the sold 8.2 million Xbox 360 consoles, it said.

On the other hand, all told Microsoft has sold more than 76 million Xbox 360 consoles worldwide. “That’s three times the number of original Xbox consoles sold,” it said in a press release.

Here’s a bunch of other impressive stats about Xbox:

Microsoft sold 24 million Kinect sensors to date, so about one out of every three Xbox 360 consoles has Kinect.

Xbox Live now has 46 million members, up 15 per cent since last year.

Xbox Live Gold members spent on average 87 hours per month on Xbox, an increase of 10 per cent year over year.

As of 2012, the amount of TV and other entertainment offerings on Xbox just about tripled. There’s now more than 100 voice-controlled TV and entertainment apps on Xbox LIVE.

Xbox users spent 18 billion hours worldwide using the device for entertainment in 2012.

Next up for Xbox is more custom interactive content and more apps.

Over the year, Microsoft plans to launch more than 40 new voice-controlled, customised TV and entertainment apps for the console, it said.

Plus, there’s plenty of evidence that a new, far more powerful Xbox is on its way.

