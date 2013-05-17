Microsoft's Windows Phone Is Now Bigger Than BlackBerry

We’re not sure if this is a good sign for Microsoft or a bad sign for BlackBerry, but Windows Phone is now the third largest smartphone operating system, according to IDC.



Since we’re optimists, we’ll say it’s a good sign for Microsoft. It’s trying to catch up to Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems. It has a very long way to go before it catches either of them, but it had to start somewhere. Perhaps this is the start of the most unlikely come-from-behind victory in history.

Here’s the IDC numbers, via All Things D:

