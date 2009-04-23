Microsoft's Windows 7 Starter Is A Gift To Google

Microsoft’s (MSFT) supposed plan for Windows 7 on cheap netbooks is a cut-down version called “Windows 7 Starter.” The forced limitation, according to reports, is that it will only let you run three or fewer apps at a time; if you want to run more, you’ll have to pay up for a full version of Windows 7.

As a Daring Fireball reader notes, “Doesn’t this encourage the browser to be the OS?” Yes. It does.

And we’ll take it further: It’s a big, wet kiss from Microsoft to Google (GOOG).

By making it harder to use Windows apps — like Microsoft’s Office suite — Microsoft is encouraging you to run more apps in your browser, which has unlimited tabs. Guess who’s stronger there?

