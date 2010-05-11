Microsoft's Wii-Challenger Project Natal Is Coming In October

Microsoft’s Wii-challenger, Project Natal, will be coming out in October of this year.



Saudi Marketing Manager for Microsoft, Syed Bilal Tariq, told GamertagRadio (via Gizmodo) Microsoft would have an exact date for release in June, but it”definitely it is going to be October 2010.”

With Project Natal, gamers stand in front of the TV and move their body around to control the characters on screen. More details on it here.

