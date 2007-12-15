Microsoft's VMWare Killer is Toothless, VMW Safe--Citi

Microsoft (MSFT) has been threatening to mothball the stock-market moonrocket called VMware (VMW) with the launch of its own “virtualization” product Hyper-V. The Redmond team rushed Hyper-V into beta and recently demo-ed it for Citi analyst Brent Thill in San Francisco.

Microsoft is so eager to disrupt the VMware growth-train, Thill says, that it will likely release Hyper-V before the targeted launch date (about 8 months away). Happily for VMware shareholders, however, Thill also says the Microsoft knock-off pales in comparison.

“We believe VMware’s competitive position remains unchallenged. MSFT’s Hyper-V will initially lack features such as moving live virtual machines on the fly, dynamic load balancing, and advanced power resource management… We also believe customers will question Microsoft’s management of virtualized Linux servers.”

