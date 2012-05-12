Microsoft's Unsung Success In The Digital Living Room

Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console is the most popular non-PC device to watch web video, according to a new report from video ad firm FreeWheel. However, the report only measures ad-supported “professional” content, meaning it does not include YouTube (where the Xbox isn’t strong) or Netflix (where it is).



Nonetheless, Microsoft’s success in gaining a toehold in the digital living room has been largely under-the-radar. It makes complete sense though: The Xbox is a one-stop entertainment device even if you’re not a big gamer. Furthermore, Microsoft is miles ahead of its more-direct rivals in the space: Apple TV, Google TV, and Roku.

Photo: FreeWheel

