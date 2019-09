“Netbook” apparently isn’t a good-enough word for the folks at Microsoft (MSFT).

DigiTimes: Microsoft plans to redefine mini-notebooks that Intel has categorized as netbooks with a new term – low cost small notebook PC, according to Steven Guggenheimer, general manager of the Application Platform & Development Marketing Division at Microsoft.

