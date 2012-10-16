Microsoft's Fancy Tablet Keyboard Is Expensive

Photo: AP

Microsoft announced pricing for the Surface tablet and the most interesting piece of information is how much its charging for its fancy Touch Cover keyboard.The Touch Cover is $120, which makes the total cost of a Surface significantly more than the total cost of an iPad. The base-level iPad with a cover is $538 versus the base-level Surface with a cover which costs $600.



Arguably, a consumer could just forego the Touch Cover from Microsoft. But, that’s not what Microsoft wants. It’s heavily marketing the Touch Cover.

That keyboard is supposed to be the biggest feature that sets it apart from the iPad. When Microsoft first unveiled the Surface the touch keyboard is what everyone was buzzing about.

At this price, with the expensive keyboard that almost feels mandatory we’re not sure people will jump at the Surface instead of an iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.