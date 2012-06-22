Microsoft’s Surface Tablet Is Already Crushing The Dreams Of Other Windows Hardware Makers

The first Microsoft Surface tablets won’t hit the streets for months, but the devices are already causing problems for other companies who make tablets and raising difficult questions about how Microsoft is treating the companies that build computers and mobile devices based on its software.



Just a day after Monday’s Surface press event, Korean electronics maker LG announced that it wasdiscontinuing its tablet product line for now in order to focus on smartphone production. The move gave instant credence to worries that Microsoft, by making and selling the Surface itself, wasscrewing its hardware partners.

