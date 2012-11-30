Microsoft's Surface Pro Goes On Sale In January, Costs $900

Photo: AP

Microsoft just announced the price of its professional version of the Surface tablet.It’s not cheap.



It will cost $899 for a 64 GB Surface Pro. For 128 GB, it costs $999.

That price doesn’t include one of the fancy keyboards that goes with the Surface. Those are sold separately, and if you want a touch keyboard, it costs $120. If you want a type keyboard, it costs $130.

(Perhaps Microsoft will discount those keyboards if you buy a Surface Pro, it doesn’t say in this release, though.)

The Surface Pro is supposed to be a laptop replacement. It has an Intel chip. It runs all Windows applications, including Windows 7 applications.

The other Surface, the Surface with Windows RT, is based on ARM architecture, so it doesn’t support all apps.

But at these prices, you might as well buy a laptop. The Surface isn’t that great. And its screen is 10.6-inches. So, you’re getting a tiny computer by a company making its first computer at a high price.

Lenovo’s Yoga laptop, which converts into a tablet costs $999. Or, if you want something light weight and portable, go with an 11-inch MacBook Air.

Why would anyone pick this computer? Corporate users will stick with a combination of the iPad and laptop instead of using this half-baked, overpriced solution.

UPDATE: Oh, one more fun bit about the Surface Pro. It has half the battery life of the Surface RT, with just 4-5 hours of battery.

