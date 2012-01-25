Microsoft's Stock Has Been On A Secret Little Run

Shares of Microsoft are up 13% year-to-date and up 8% over the past three months.



It’s a pretty big run for Microsoft, which traditionally struggles to make significant gains like Google or Apple. It’s outperformed Apple’s year-to-date (up 4.7%) and three-month (up 4.5%) performances. (It’s still way behind Apple in year-over-year performance, though — Apple is up 25.7% year-over-year while Microsoft is only up 3.6%.)

Have any ideas why the stock is on a run? Speak up in the comments below!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.