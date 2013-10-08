This May Be The Weirdest Thing You'll Ever See: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer As Dr Evil And Bill Gates As Austin Powers

We’re pretty much speechless over this old Microsoft video that features Steve Ballmer as Dr. Evil and Bill Gates as Austin Powers.

Microsoft has done a lot of goofy videos through the years that were intended for internal use. We’re guessing this is one of them.

It looks pretty insane to us on the outside, but on the inside of the company it may have been well received.

Or it may have been seen as insane.

Via: Gurman

