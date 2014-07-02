Microsoft's Smartwatch Could Launch Around The Same Time As The IWatch, And It's All About Fitness

AP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft may release its rumoured smartwatch around the same time Apple is expected to unveil the iWatch, according to a new report from Tom’s Hardware.

Based on the reports we’ve seen so far, it seems as if Microsoft’s wearable will be focused on fitness.

At the end of May, Forbes reported that Microsoft’s rumoured smartwatch would be able to monitor your heart rate and work with iPhone, Android, and Windows Phones.

Tom’s Hardware reports that a “trusted” source” backed up these claims and offered up some new details.

While previous reports have suggested that Microsoft’s wearable will launch this summer, Tom’s Hardware says it will debut in October. This is the same month Apple’s long-rumoured iWatch is supposed to become official, as Re/Code reported in June.

There’s one way Microsoft’s wrist-worn gadget could distinguish itself from others on the market, however. According to Tom’s Hardware, the display will be situated on the inside of your wrist as opposed to the outside like a standard watch.

Turning your palm up to view the screen is meant to make the watch feel more natural, the report says. Gaming hardware company Razer’s Nabu fitness band is the only wearable we’ve seen so far that features a screen on the inside of the wrist.

Fitness is likely to be a big priority with Microsoft’s watch. If Tom’s Hardware’s report is accurate, the device will look more like a slim fitness band than an actual timepiece. It will also reportedly come with 11 sensors on the inside, which will probably be used to detect motion, touch, and various aspects of its wearer’s environment.

At the same time, Apple’s rumoured iWatch is expected to focus on health and fitness as well as home automation. A recent report from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple has enlisted A-list athletes such as the L.A. Lakers’ Kobe Bryant to test its watch under a variety of conditions.

In a research note, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Brian White said he believes the iWatch could be used as a remote control for various devices in the home.

We’ll have to wait until October to see if either smartwatch launches as expected.

