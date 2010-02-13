Microsoft's Secret iPhone-Killer Not Coming Next Week

Microsoft is preparing its own phone for release this spring, but it’s unlikely that the company will unveil it next week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Instead, Microsoft will be showing off its new Windows Mobile software, which is now called Windows Phone operating system. The new operating system will be a complete remake and it will resemble the Zune software.

Microsoft’s phone will be a follow-up to the T-Mobile sidekick, says the Journal. Microsoft acquired Danger, the company that made the sidekick, two years ago.

Sharp will be manufacturing the phone. It is going to be heavy on social networking apps, according to the Journal. It will be available on Verizon and Vodafone, says the Journal.

Microsoft needs a successful launch of its new operating system and phone. Apple has blasted past it in marketshare, and handset makers are turning to Google’s Android more and more each day.

