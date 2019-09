Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will announce Microsoft’s new, top-secret mobile phone plans next Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

You can catch a live Webcast here on Microsoft’s site at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. We’ll be providing live coverage and analysis.

