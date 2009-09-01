Microsoft's Search Boss Started His Career Earning $10/Month In China

All we’ve ever known about Microsoft’s top online executive Qi Lu, a former Yahoo, is that he’s quiet and incredibly well-respected in Silicon Valley.
Thanks to Miguel Helft’s excellent profile of Lu in this Sunday’s New York Times, we now know a good bit more.
Some highlights:
- Lu works brutal hours. He likes to wake up at 4 a.m., get into the office by 5, and work till midnight or later. “That’s just Qi,” says another former Yahoo, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.
- He’s very loyal. During his last day at Yahoo 14 months ago, he worked till midnight fixing a bug. He refused to talk to Microsoft Steve Ballmer until he’d already quit.
- He grew up in a rural village in China without running water or electricity. His first job after earning his masters in Computer Science paid him $10 per month. He couldn’t afford the application fee to Carnegie Mellon — where he eventually earned his Ph.D.
Read the whole thing at the New York Times >
