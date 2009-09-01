Microsoft's Search Boss Started His Career Earning $10/Month In China

All we’ve ever known about Microsoft’s top online executive Qi Lu, a former Yahoo, is that he’s quiet and incredibly well-respected in Silicon Valley.



Thanks to Miguel Helft’s excellent profile of Lu in this Sunday’s New York Times, we now know a good bit more.

Some highlights:

Lu works brutal hours. He likes to wake up at 4 a.m., get into the office by 5, and work till midnight or later. “That’s just Qi,” says another former Yahoo, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

He’s very loyal. During his last day at Yahoo 14 months ago, he worked till midnight fixing a bug. He refused to talk to Microsoft Steve Ballmer until he’d already quit.

He grew up in a rural village in China without running water or electricity. His first job after earning his masters in Computer Science paid him $10 per month. He couldn’t afford the application fee to Carnegie Mellon — where he eventually earned his Ph.D.

Read the whole thing at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.