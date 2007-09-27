Microsoft's Search Update: Looks Nice, Won't Help

Microsoft’s (MSFT) latest search update may have “closed the gap” with Google, but this won’t likely help it regain lost market share. Why not? Because, as we’ve said before, search share is largely about habit, perception, and brand, not quality of results.



Ask.com has often been deemed “the best search on the web.” This hasn’t budged its 2% query share (Ask.com only, not all Ask-powered sites, which have 5% share). Hakia and other “next generation” search engines have developed cool, differentiated “plain language” search tools–and the mainstream web audience hardly cares.

Microsoft has to try something–after a brief uptick early in the summer, it’s search share is falling again–but there’s no reason to think this latest update will be any more effective than any of the previous ones. Latest Comscore search share figures after jump, which show that Microsoft’s queries fell nearly 10% month over month, more than any other major site.

From Comscore:

comScore Core Search Report*<br /> August 2007<br /> Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br /> Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br /><br /> Core Search Entity Share of Searches (%)<br /> Jul - 07 Aug -07 Point Change<br /> Aug-07 vs.<br /> Jul-07<br /><br /> Total Core Search 100.0% 100.0% N/A<br /> Google Sites 55.2% 56.5% 1.3<br /> Yahoo! Sites 23.5% 23.3% -0.2<br /> Microsoft Sites 12.3% 11.3% -1.0<br /> Time Warner Network 4.4% 4.5% 0.1<br /> Ask Network 4.7% 4.5% -0.2

August 2007<br /> Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br /> Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br /> Core Search Entity Search Queries (MM)<br /> Jul - 07 Aug -07 Percent Change<br /> Aug-07 vs.<br /> Jul-07<br /><br /> Total Core Search 9,896 9,820 -0.8%<br /> Google Sites 5,459 5,545 1.6%<br /> Yahoo! Sites 2,325 2,290 -1.5%<br /> Microsoft Sites 1,214 1,106 -8.9%<br /> Time Warner Network 436 441 1.2%<br /> Ask Network 462 438 -5.1%<br /><br /> <br /><br /><br />comScore Expanded Search Query Report<br /> August 2007<br /> Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br /> Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br /> Search Queries (MM)<br /> Jul-07 Aug-07 Percent<br /> Change vs.<br /> Prior Month<br /><br /> Total Expanded Search 13,692 13,703 0.1%<br /> Google Sites 6,614 6,809 2.9%<br /> Google 5,507 5,602 1.7%<br /> YouTube/All Other 1,107 1,207 9.0%<br /> Yahoo! Sites 2,524 2,473 -2.0%<br /> Yahoo! 2,493 2,438 -2.2%<br /> All Other 31 35 12.9%<br /> Microsoft Sites 1,251 1,144 -8.6%<br /> MSN-Windows Live 1,223 1,111 -9.2%<br /> Microsoft/All Other 28 33 17.9%<br /> Time Warner Network 959 937 -2.3%<br /> AOL 436 438 0.5%<br /> Mapquest/All Other 523 499 -4.6%<br /> Fox Interactive Media 587 571 -2.7%<br /> MySpace 575 560 -2.6%<br /> All Other 12 11 -8.3%<br /> eBay 472 457 -3.2%<br /> Ask Network 462 439 -5.0%<br /> Ask.com 214 205 -4.2%<br /> MyWebSearch.com/ All Other 248 234 -5.6%<br /> CRAIGSLIST.ORG 185 199 7.6%<br /> Amazon Sites 151 154 2.0%<br /> Comcast Corporation 71 73 2.8%<br />

