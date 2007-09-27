Microsoft's Search Update: Looks Nice, Won't Help

Henry Blodget

Microsoft’s (MSFT) latest search update may have “closed the gap” with Google, but this won’t likely help it regain lost market share.  Why not?  Because, as we’ve said before, search share is largely about habit, perception, and brand, not quality of results. 

Ask.com has often been deemed “the best search on the web.”  This hasn’t budged its 2% query share (Ask.com only, not all Ask-powered sites, which have 5% share).  Hakia and other “next generation” search engines have developed cool, differentiated “plain language” search tools–and the mainstream web audience hardly cares. 

Microsoft has to try something–after a brief uptick early in the summer, it’s search share is falling again–but there’s no reason to think this latest update will be any more effective than any of the previous ones.  Latest Comscore search share figures after jump, which show that Microsoft’s queries fell nearly 10% month over month, more than any other major site.

From Comscore:

    comScore Core Search Report*<br />    August 2007<br />    Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br />    Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br /><br />    Core Search Entity                       Share of Searches (%)<br />                                    Jul - 07        Aug -07      Point Change<br />                                                                  Aug-07 vs.<br />                                                                    Jul-07<br /><br />    Total Core Search                100.0%          100.0%           N/A<br />    Google Sites                      55.2%           56.5%           1.3<br />    Yahoo! Sites                      23.5%           23.3%          -0.2<br />    Microsoft Sites                   12.3%           11.3%          -1.0<br />    Time Warner Network                4.4%            4.5%           0.1<br />    Ask Network                        4.7%            4.5%          -0.2
    August 2007<br />    Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br />    Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br />    Core Search Entity                        Search Queries (MM)<br />                                    Jul - 07        Aug -07    Percent Change<br />                                                                 Aug-07 vs.<br />                                                                    Jul-07<br /><br />    Total Core Search                 9,896           9,820         -0.8%<br />    Google Sites                      5,459           5,545          1.6%<br />    Yahoo! Sites                      2,325           2,290         -1.5%<br />    Microsoft Sites                   1,214           1,106         -8.9%<br />    Time Warner Network                 436             441          1.2%<br />    Ask Network                         462             438         -5.1%<br /><br />    <br /><br /><br />comScore Expanded Search Query Report<br />    August 2007<br />    Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br />    Source: comScore qSearch 2.0<br /><br /><br />                                              Search Queries (MM)<br />                                     Jul-07          Aug-07        Percent<br />                                                                  Change vs.<br />                                                                 Prior Month<br /><br />    Total Expanded Search            13,692          13,703          0.1%<br />    Google Sites                      6,614           6,809          2.9%<br />      Google                          5,507           5,602          1.7%<br />      YouTube/All Other               1,107           1,207          9.0%<br />    Yahoo! Sites                      2,524           2,473         -2.0%<br />      Yahoo!                          2,493           2,438         -2.2%<br />      All Other                          31              35         12.9%<br />    Microsoft Sites                   1,251           1,144         -8.6%<br />      MSN-Windows Live                1,223           1,111         -9.2%<br />      Microsoft/All Other                28              33         17.9%<br />    Time Warner Network                 959             937         -2.3%<br />      AOL                               436             438          0.5%<br />      Mapquest/All Other                523             499         -4.6%<br />    Fox Interactive Media               587             571         -2.7%<br />      MySpace                           575             560         -2.6%<br />      All Other                          12              11         -8.3%<br />    eBay                                472             457         -3.2%<br />    Ask Network                         462             439         -5.0%<br />      Ask.com                           214             205         -4.2%<br />      MyWebSearch.com/ All Other        248             234         -5.6%<br />    CRAIGSLIST.ORG                      185             199          7.6%<br />    Amazon Sites                        151             154          2.0%<br />    Comcast Corporation                  71              73          2.8%<br />

