Microsoft's PR Boss Attacked A Google PR Exec On Twitter Late Friday Night

Nicholas Carlson
Frank Shaw and Jill Hazelbaker

Fights on Twitter are common.

Fights on Twitter between top PR execs of companies with $220+ billion market caps are not so common.

But we got one on Friday, between Microsoft and Google.

Actually, it was mostly just Microsoft comms boss Frank X. Shaw going after Google comms exec Jill Hazelbaker – over and over.

Shaw is Microsoft’s top comms guy. Hazelbaker is near the top at Google; she reports directly to Rachel Whetstone.

What set Shaw off was a story in the New York Times about a recent Microsoft hire: Mark Penn, head of “strategic and special projects.”

The Times story is about how Penn made millions in the 1990s as a rough-and-tumble negative ads guy and is now is bringing the same tactics to Microsoft.

In the Times story, Hazelbaker said that Google also spends money on lobbying, but that it is different than Microsoft because “our focus is on Google and the positive impact our industry has on society, not the competition.”

Shaw didn’t like this quote. So he started tweeting at Hazelbaker, who has a private Twitter account.

Hazelbaker never responded on Twitter, and her account remains private. We’ve reached out to her, however, and will update the story if we hear from her.

