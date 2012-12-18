Microsoft's PR Boss Attacked A Google PR Exec On Twitter Late Friday Night

Fights on Twitter are common.



Fights on Twitter between top PR execs of companies with $220+ billion market caps are not so common.

But we got one on Friday, between Microsoft and Google.

Actually, it was mostly just Microsoft comms boss Frank X. Shaw going after Google comms exec Jill Hazelbaker – over and over.

Shaw is Microsoft’s top comms guy. Hazelbaker is near the top at Google; she reports directly to Rachel Whetstone.

What set Shaw off was a story in the New York Times about a recent Microsoft hire: Mark Penn, head of “strategic and special projects.”

The Times story is about how Penn made millions in the 1990s as a rough-and-tumble negative ads guy and is now is bringing the same tactics to Microsoft.

In the Times story, Hazelbaker said that Google also spends money on lobbying, but that it is different than Microsoft because “our focus is on Google and the positive impact our industry has on society, not the competition.”

Shaw didn’t like this quote. So he started tweeting at Hazelbaker, who has a private Twitter account.

Well, this is a fun kettle of fish. Could take a few tweets to unpack it all. Like a top 10 list only better. nytimes.com/2012/12/15/tec… — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

So, @jillhazelbaker how about a little light?So far this year, Google has outspent Microsoft by a factor 2.3 to 1 lobbying. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

And don’t make me laugh w/ another silly NYT quote about “Our focus is on Google and ….not the competition.” Really? — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

@jillhazelbaker says Google not focused on competitors. She better let @ericschmidt know so he stops blaming us for all their problems. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

We’re happy to be quoted in this story, and @jillhazelbaker was not, but Google has been out pitching the story. businessweek.com/articles/2012-… — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

Turns out if you shine a light on Google like we did via Scroogled, Gmail man, putting privacy first, they run for the shadows. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

Yes, @jillhazelbaker, that would be you. You may want to talk to @mattcutts for social media advice. Pretty easy to uncloak. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

Want to talk about privacy? Name the time and place. And don’t sent the NYT next time. Or BusinessWeek. Use your own voice. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) December 15, 2012

Hazelbaker never responded on Twitter, and her account remains private. We’ve reached out to her, however, and will update the story if we hear from her.

