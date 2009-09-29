Microsoft's Secret Wii-Killer Natal So Secret That Demos Can't Show Screen

Microsoft is keeping a tight lid on Project Natal, its forthcoming controler-less gaming interface for the Xbox.



No one knows when the system will be released, what it will cost, or how it will look. But the futuristic interface — Natal will use sensors to track users’ movements — has generated a lot of buzz, which is obviously good news for Microsoft.

The competing goals of secrecy and good press can lead to some odd results. Consider, for instance, this video, via Joystiq, which demos Project Natal while adhering to the company’s ban on showing any screen shots of the system in action:



