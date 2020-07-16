Microsoft's Outlook is down for some users worldwide

- Microsoft’s Outlook email app is crashing for some users upon launching.
- The company said in a Twitter post that it’s investigating the cause of the issue.
- “As a workaround, users can utilise Outlook on the web or their mobile clients,” the company posted on Twitter.
Microsoft’s Outlook email app is crashing for some users upon launching, as The Verge first reported.
In a Twitter post, Microsoft said the company is investigating the issue blocking user access to the app.
We're investigating whether a recently deployed update could be the source of this issue. As a workaround, users can utilize Outlook on the web or their mobile clients. Additional details can be found in the admin center under EX218604 and OL218603.
— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 15, 2020
Microsoft did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
