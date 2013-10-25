One Last Look At The Giant Money Pit That Is Microsoft's Online Operations

Take a long look at this chart of Microsoft’s online losses, it’s the last time you’re going to see it.

Microsoft is changing how it reports its earnings, killing the traditional reporting lines that revealed losses in the online division. In the future, online losses will be buried in “Commercial Other,” so we won’t see how much money Microsoft is losing on Bing, and MSN. Microsoft reported the Online losses one last time, as part of a transition to the new reporting system.

For the record, since the March quarter of 2006, Microsoft has lost $US12.36 billion trying to beat Google.

