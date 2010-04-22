Microsoft And Facebook Join Forces To Crush Google Docs

Microsoft and Facebook are working together to fight a common enemy.

During a keynote speech today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Microsoft was introducing Docs.com, which would play along nicely with Facebook.

Docs.com is an online version of Microsoft’s Office software. When you’re working on a Doc with someone, you’ll be able to share documents on Facebook with your friends.

Smart move from Microsoft. Google’s online answer to Office, while still tiny, poses a big threat.

Microsoft is in a tricky spot here. This product is aimed at consumers, so if it takes off, Docs.com could cannibalise its own Office sales. (Office is a HUGE source of revenue and profits for Microsoft.) But, if Microsoft does not introduce its own online product, it will just watch Google cannibalise its sales.

So, Microsoft should be building its own online word processor and spreadsheet applications. It can try to monetise them as it goes, and hope it doesn’t cost it too many Microsoft Office sales.

How good is Docs.com? We have no idea. The site isn’t working yet.

When it’s open for all, we’ll be testing it. We’re hoping Microsoft has made a better product than Google Docs. In our experience, Google Docs is still weak, especially for spreadsheets.

