The Latest On Microsoft's CEO Hunt: Alan Mulally Is Fading, And There's A New Candidate In The Running

AP VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger

Kara Swisher at AllThingsD has a nice, detailed report on the state of Microsoft’s CEO hunt.

Go read it if you want the full story.

Here’s the short version.

Ford CEO Alan Mulally had been the front runner to get the job. Now it’s looking less likely that he gets it. (Microsoft is worried about his lack of tech knowledge, and not happy with some public comments from Ford board members.)

Replacing Mulally as the front runner is an unknown dark horse candidate. Apparently there’s one person out there that not been named publicly. Swisher doesn’t know who it is, but she is tossing out the CEO of VMWare, Patrick Gelsinger, as her dark horse pick for CEO.

