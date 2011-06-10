Celebrating Microsoft's Cohesive New User Experience Strategy

In March 2010, I met with several members of the Windows Phone team in Redmond to discuss their recently-announced new platform, my own plans to write a Windows Phone book (since released as Windows Phone Secrets) and other details related to the coming year. To put the timing in perspective, Apple had just days earlier announced that its new tablet computing device, the iPad, would begin shipping to customers early the next month. So while I was flush with excitement over the obviously innovative Windows Phone, my attention kept turning to another obvious target.



Are you considering porting this new Windows Phone OS to a tablet? I asked. Microsoft told me it had no plans to do so. And when I pressed them on this, the answer was prudent and logical enough: Look, we’re late to the game with a modern smartphone, they basically said. We need to focus on that first.

