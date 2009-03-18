Microsoft's New Silverlight Already Out

Everyone was expecting to hear more about Microsoft (MSFT) Silverlight at the Microsoft MIX geekfest starting in Las Vegas at noon ET / 9am PT today.



But it looks like things got off to early start: Microsoft fans on the Web are jumping over the early release of Silverlight 3, which hit the web last night. Site nextbestgeek.com has links to all the downloads and documentation.

Silverlight is Microsoft’s solution for powering rich, interactive graphics within web pages, something long dominated by Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for developers’ reactions to Silverlight 3, and expect to hear Microsoft talk up the offering this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.