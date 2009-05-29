Microsoft's New Search Engine 'Bing' Is A Blank Screen

Microsoft (MSFT) just sent out a press release annoucing and linking to its new search engine, Bing. Rather than read a bunch of hype, we decided to try it out. Looks like it’s not ready for primetime yet. But nice minimalist design!
Update: Disappointed, we started reading the press release.
“The new service, located at http://www.Bing.com, will begin to roll out over the coming days and will be fully deployed worldwide on Wednesday, June 3.”
Truly amazing that they would link twice to a blank page.
Update 2: Microsoft has replaced the blank page with a placeholder.
