Microsoft's New Search Engine 'Bing' Is A Blank Screen

Microsoft (MSFT) just sent out a press release annoucing and linking to its new search engine, Bing. Rather than read a bunch of hype, we decided to try it out. Looks like it’s not ready for primetime yet. But nice minimalist design!



Update: Disappointed, we started reading the press release.

“The new service, located at http://www.Bing.com, will begin to roll out over the coming days and will be fully deployed worldwide on Wednesday, June 3.”

Truly amazing that they would link twice to a blank page.

Update 2: Microsoft has replaced the blank page with a placeholder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.