And here we thought Bill Gates’ great insight was the computer game is all about software.



But the Microsoft (MSFT) Hardware division is still rolling out new products: Today’s launch, a “Notebook Cooling Base” desgined to keep laptops cool.

A drop in the ocean in terms of Microsoft revenue.

