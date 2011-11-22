FREE BACON: Microsoft's New Ploy To Poach Google And Amazon Employees

Photo: Brier Dudley / The Seattle Times

Talk about dirty tactics: Microsoft is trying to entice potential hires from Amazon and Google in Seattle with free bacon.Microsoft set up carts outside Amazon’s headquarters in South Lake Union and plans to bring those carts to the offices of Google and Adobe in Fremont tomorrow, according to The Seattle Times. The Times writes:



Microsoft is trying to double the size of its Kinect for Windows engineering team in Redmond, from 35 to 70, and it hired ad agency Wexley School for Girls to add some sizzle. Wexley dreamed up the campaign, with the tagline “Wake up and Smell the Future.”

If you’re in the area, you’ll want to head over to Fremont’s tech gulch tomorrow for some free, high-quality bacon with all the right fixings.

